Revealed: OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe's partner Sue Bird - who is also a co-owner of Gotham FC -has shared what jersey she is wearing for NWSL final!

Megan Rapinoe's partner, Sue Bird - also a co-owner of Gotham FC - debuted a split 'Krienoe' shirt ahead of NWSL final to support both teams.

Sue Bird debuts 'Krienoe' shirt

Partner of Megan Rapinoe

Co-owner of Gotham FC & friend of Ali Krieger

WHAT HAPPENED? The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the NWSL posted the incredible kit late Friday evening, informing all fans that Bird in fact is not favoring either side going into the match! She shows off the amazing shirt standing next to NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a wild scenario for Bird, who has now made the decision to support both teams in NWSL final on Saturday. A years-long friend of Gotham legend Krieger, and of course the partner of Rapinoe, Bird will now debut her one-of-a-kind shirt at the championship game tomorrow.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIRD? She will have a chance to watch her team and her life partner take the pitch Saturday afternoon in NWSL final.