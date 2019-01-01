Sudan coach Logarusic underlines Kotoko's weakness after Caf Confed clash

The former Porcupine Warriors coach was in attendance when the Ghanaians played against the Blue Wave on Sunday

Former Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarosic, who now heads Sudan national team, has attributed the Porcupine Warriors' 'below par' performermance against Al Hilal on Sunday to the abence of football competitions in Ghana.

Kotoko succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Hilal in the first matchday of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage thanks to Waleed Bakhiet's first-half goal.

"The point is one. From the game we watched you could see that Kotoko are not playing local league or competitive games and that affected them," Lugarosic said.

"It was clear that they're not playing regularly and lacked match fitness. If they were playing every weekend before this game the results may have been different from what we witnessed. Al Hilal were not struggling throughout the game because they play regularly and know their shortcomings.

"Regardless of what happened against Hilal, they still have a chance to qualify from the group. Kotoko have been the same big club two years ago and remain a top side. They can cause problems to the other clubs when they are later in good shape," he added.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on February 13, Kotoko will host Zesco United, who defeated fellow Zambian club Nkana FC 2-0 also on Sunday.