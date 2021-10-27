Success breaks Serie A duck in Udinese's draw with Verona

Isaac Success opened his Serie A goal account in Udinese’s 1-1 draw with Verona on Wednesday.

Success made his first start for Luca Gotti's side since his loan signing for Watford in August and he instantly made an impression for the hosts.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring at the Dacia Arena in the third minute, following an assist from Tolgay Arslan.

The lead separated the two teams for the majority of Wednesday’s encounter, until Antonin Barak scored the equaliser for Verona from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

The late strike denied the Little Zebras maximum points as they settled for their fourth straight draw in the Italian top-light.

Meanwhile, Success was in action for 63 minutes, which was his second league appearance of the season. On the other end, Verona had Cameroon's Martin Hongla on parade for the first 45 minutes.

Gotti’s men are 14th in the league table with 11 points after 10 matches – four points above the drop zone.

Success will be looking to build on his maiden goal when Udinese visit Inter Milan for their next Serie A match on Sunday.

The Nigeria striker who has been at Vicarage Road since 2016, moved to Italy to secure regular time at Udinese, which is controlled by the same owner of Watford – the Pozzo family.

He played a part in the Hornets' promotion to the Premier League last season after he scored a goal in 10 Championship matches.