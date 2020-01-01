Substitute Demba Ba goal and assist sends Istanbul Basaksehir top of Super Lig
Demba Ba came on in the second half to score a goal and provide an assist as Istanbul Basaksehir went back to the top of the Turkish Super Lig, beating Gaziantep 3-1 on Monday night.
It was their third league win on the bounce having seen off Besiktas and Rizespor previously.
After a cagey first half, Ba came on for Eljero Elia at the restart and Istanbul took the lead in the 51st minute after the 34-year old Senegalese played the ball into Gael Clichy's path, with the former Arsenal full-back doing the rest.
Irfan Kahveci extended the lead further before Kenan Ozer tried to bring the visitors back into the contest.
Ba went on to seal the deal in the 76th minute a simple tap in.
The former Newcastle United striker now has eight goals and two assists in 18 Super Lig appearances this season.