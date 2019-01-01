Suarez included in Uruguay's final Copa America squad despite injury concerns

The Barcelona striker remains a doubt after undergoing knee surgery, but Luis Suarez is in Uruguay's final squad for the Copa America.

Luis Suarez has been included in 's final squad of 23 players for the Copa America despite continuing to recover from knee surgery.

Suarez missed 's shock defeat to in last weekend's final after having an operation on his meniscus.

But he was named in Oscar Tabarez's squad for the Copa America on Thursday, with the selection also including striker Edinson Cavani, who had an injury-hit 2018-19.

Both players were prolific when they were playing this season.

Suarez scored 21 times in , second only to team-mate Lionel Messi and level with ’s Karim Benzema in the league scoring charts, averaging a goal per every 135 minutes played.

Cavani averaged a goal per every 93 minutes played in , managing 18 in total to finish third in the league scoring charts behind team-mate Kylian Mbappe and ’s Nicolas Pepe.

Diego Godin is also in among the star names on the roster after the experienced defender confirmed his forthcoming exit from , who are also represented by defender Jose Gimenez.

midfielder Lucas Torreira, one of the revelations of the Premier League season, 's Matias Vecino and duo Martin Caceras and Rodrigo Bentancur are among the other notable players included.

Uruguay face in a friendly before opening their group campaign against on June 16. and Copa America holders are also in Group C.

The side will be looking to win their first Copa crown since 2011.

Uruguay squad in full:

Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera ( ), Martin Silva (Libertad); Martin Caceres (Juventus), Sebastian Coates ( CP), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo Saracchi ( ); Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Giovanni Gonzalez (Penarol), Diego Laxalt ( ), Nicolas Lodeiro ( ), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Gaston Pereiro ( ), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Inter); Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maxi Gomez ( ), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Cristhian Stuani ( ), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).