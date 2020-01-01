Struggling Legon Cities suffer Asamoah Gyan injury setback

The Royals' hopes of changing their poor Ghana Premier League fortune has encountered a heavy blow

and Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan has been ruled out of action for two weeks, club boss Bashir Hayford has revealed.

The 35-year-old was a conspicuous absentee as The Royals slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to in the Ghana Premier League on Friday.

His absence is a major blow to struggling Legon, who were hoping to guide the forward back to full fitness to boost their battle in the top-flight.

More teams

"He [Gyan] is injured and can't play at this moment. He visited the team physio and was asked to remain sidelined for two weeks to recover," Hayford said on the former Sunderland and ace's absence from Friday's game, as reported by Kickgh..

After 17 years abroad, Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer of 51 gaosl, made a return home in October, joining Legon on a one-year deal.

His debut for The Royals was delayed until a matchweek three draw with late last month.

He went on to feature at the club following two matches but all his appearances to date have come from the bench, a situation Hayford believes has impacted his team's performance in the league so far.

"Asamoah Gyan if he even has 50 per cent of his form, it wouldn’t have been a problem but his form is completely down… We have to work on him," Hayford said after last week's 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko.

“If he picks up 50% of his performance he will make the difference.

"This is the fifth game and we have not even converted one ball into the net.

“That is what I identified immediately I entered into the team…I told them we don’t have finishers. So we are working on that.

Article continues below

"Goal scoring is an art and it's all about pushing the confidence of goal scoring into them and it is not easy. It is not one weeks, it is not two weeks. Well we shall overcome."

In the twilight of his career, Gyan has been plagued by injuries, a predicament which heavily weighed down his progress at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, Turkish outfit Kayserispor and fold .

Legon are still in search of their first win of the season, sit bottom of the Premier League table.