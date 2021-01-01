Struggling Alexander-Arnold urged to call Liverpool legend Gerrard for advice amid form woes

A former Reds defender thinks the out-of-form England international would benefit from speaking to his old team-mate

Trent Alexander-Arnold should call Steven Gerrard, according to Jamie Carragher, who has urged the struggling full-back to seek advice from a club legend.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a meteoric ascent to stardom since graduating to Liverpool's senior squad in 2016.

The 22-year-old has racked up 155 appearances for the Reds in total, scoring eight goals while also providing an impressive 39 assists from defence.

He played a key role as Jurgen Klopp's side conquered the in 2018-19 before making an equally important contribution to their run to Premier League glory the following season, but he has allowed his standards to slip in more recent times.

Liverpool's title defence has not gone as smoothly as supporters might have hoped, with Alexander-Arnold one of several first-team stars currently struggling for form amid a poor run of results.

The international is no longer making a difference in the final third and teams have started to take advantage of his lack of positional sense at the other end of the pitch, but Carragher insists he is still young enough to get back on track.

The Reds' second-longest serving player of all time thinks his ex-Anfield team-mate Gerrard could help Alexander-Arnold rediscover his confidence, as he wrote in his latest column for The Telegraph: "We too easily forget that Trent Alexander-Arnold is only 22.

"Trent could do worse than share a private call with Steven Gerrard.

"I remember well how Stevie overcame a slight dip after his first initial breakthrough into the first team, guided back to his best. It happens."

Liverpool have slipped to fourth in the Premier League standings after a five-match winless run, with their latest setback coming in the form of a 1-0 loss to which saw their 68-game unbeaten home record shattered.

Klopp's task has been made all the more difficult by a defensive injury crisis, as Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been forced to miss the majority of the campaign with serious knee injuries.

Carragher has criticised the club for failing to give the German head coach the funds he needs to bring in cover this month, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho currently slotting in as makeshift centre-backs.

"I believe the club’s response should have been activated on October 19, the day Virgil van Dijk’s cruciate knee operation was confirmed," said the former Reds favourite.

"I said then I did not think Liverpool could win the league unless they had a new centre-back in place on January 1. They needed one before Joe Gomez was injured.

"His and Joel Matip’s appearance record was informative of that. Frankly, it is preposterous that three months on and with the transfer window now open, Klopp felt compelled to use Jordan Henderson in the position against .

"And although Fabinho has been outstanding, he would be more influential in midfield. It has caused a chain reaction throughout the team.

"I believe this time the club needed to react in the transfer market to ensure these most trying of times do not undermine Liverpool’s upward trajectory."