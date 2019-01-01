Stony entry for Malaysian fans at GBK

The away fans got into some difficulties when arriving at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium for the World Cup qualifier between Indonesia and Malaysia.

The Malaysian fans had arrived early to Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK), a full four hours before the match was scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm (local time).

Coming into the stadium grounds via bus, the fans were seemingly pelted with stones (as can be seen in the video below).

They were quickly rushed inside the stadium gate to their allocated Malaysian section in the stadium. Thankfully no one were reported to have suffered serious physical injury from the incident.

A match involving Indonesia and Malaysia is always one of high tension and this latest incident only serve to add to deepening relation, particularly between the two sets of fans.

The Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) had previously met with Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) to ensure the safety of not only the players but also their respective fans.

"We've prepared the personnel to ensure the safety of 400 Malaysian fans and we have done the same for the team. That incident (stone throwing) was a small incident. There were some commotion but we don't anticipate anything to happen," said Central Jakarta Chief Police Harry Kurniawan.

Kapan away? Live from Gelora Bung Karno pic.twitter.com/nvs5OLRo6E — محمد أمير_00 (@muhammadamir_00) September 5, 2019

