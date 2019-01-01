Stoke City terminate Saido Berahino’s contract

The Burundi international was recently banned and fined after he was found guilty of drink-driving and has now been axed by the Potters

English Championship side have terminated the contract of Saido Berahino.

The 25-year-old striker was convicted of drinking and driving this month after committing the offence in Great Russell Street, London on February 18.

The Burundi international was subsequently banned from driving and handed a £75,000 fine by the Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

In January 2017, Berahino joined the Potters from West Bromwich Albion for a fee of £12 million and made 51 league appearances for the side, scoring three goals.

Since the incident, he has not featured for Stoke City and as reported by Sky Sports, his contract - which runs through 2022 - has now been terminated.

It is believed that the attacker is considering a legal challenge against Stoke’s decision.

Next month, Berahino will be expected to play a part for Burundi in the 2019 in .

The Swallows kick off their campaign in the competition against Group B rivals on June 22 before playing Madagascar five days later and Guinea on June 30.