What a finish! Steven Fletcher salvages point for 10-man Wrexham with last-gasp equaliser after Paul Mullin scores first goals of season in six-goal thriller against Crewe

Steven Fletcher scored a last-gasp equaliser to rescue 10-man Wrexham a point in a 3-3 thriller against Crewe Alexandra.

New signing Fletcher scores equaliser

Mullin scores spectacular double

Ten men secure 3-3 draw with Crewe

TELL ME MORE: New Wrexham signing Fletcher scored his first goal for the club in a topsy-turvy match at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday. The Red Dragons fell behind in the 25th minute through a Mickey Demetriou header and things went from bad to worse when Ryan Barnett was sent off for a clumsy foul on Shilow Tracey just over 10 minutes later. Paul Mullin gave his side parity in the 40th minute, however, thanks to a stunning bicycle kick from 10 yards, only for Chris Long to restore the visitors' lead with a penalty deep into first-half stoppage time. Mullin showed his quality once more shortly after the break as he powered home Ollie Palmer's lay-off from a tight angle, before Tracey looked to have settled the match in the 65th minute as he slotted home from inside the area. However, 36-year-old substitute Fletcher, who joined the club earlier this month, bagged a 96th minute equaliser as both teams came away with a share of the spoils.

THE MVP: Mullin was playing only his third match back for Wrexham after recovering from a punctured lung he suffered in pre-season but you wouldn't have thought he had been away after two brilliant finishes. While Fletcher secured Wrexham a point, having Mullin back fit and firing is a huge bonus for Phil Parkinson's men.

THE BIG LOSER: Wrexham faced an uphill task when they went a goal down but Barnett's poor challenge did his team no favours at all. The Welsh outfit were always up against it with a man down but their battling performance earned them a draw.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham, who drop to ninth with the draw against Crewe, travel to Mansfield Town on Tuesday in League Two.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐