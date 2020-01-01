Sterling to follow in Rashford's footsteps by starting foundation for underprivileged children

The Manchester City winger is keen to do his bit to help give some of the poorest in society a second chance in life

Raheem Sterling has said he wants to be a “helping hand” by setting up a charity foundation that will offer support to disadvantaged young people across the UK.

The 25-year-old has gone from humble beginnings to become a worldwide star in the Premier League for and on the international stage with .

With that has come great financial reward, though Sterling said he takes no satisfaction from the millions he earns and would rather use some of his wealth to help others, particularly those from poorer backgrounds, citing his own experiences from growing up in London.

The winger wants his foundation to give support to disadvantaged young people, including providing university scholarships and work placements, to promote social mobility and give them a second chance in life they may otherwise have been denied.

His announcement follows on from the efforts of England team-mate Marcus Rashford, whose campaign to try and eradicate child poverty in the UK has drawn widespread acclaim and saw him awarded an MBE by the UK Government over the summer.

Sterling says his foundation would also seek to help those who have benefited from Rashford’s efforts.

“That's me finished with the 'what can happen, what should happen'. Now I'm trying to put into place stuff I can do myself,” Sterling told The Sunday Times.

"Stuff to give young people in the same circumstances I was in another shot. If there is a university they want to go to, football equipment they need, other things. I want to be a helping hand.

"I'm not really fussed about having this million and that million. What will make me happy is seeing I am able to help. Even if it's five people, even if it's one, at least I have helped someone come out of their bubble and experienced that there is something better to England.

"It comes down to, OK, I come from northwest London, I move out of my area - what good is it if I take all I have made in life, my success and just build a big house somewhere? I'm happy, cool, but that's not who I am."