Sterling sends touching letter to young victim of racist abuse

The Manchester City star has spoken out recently about the taunts he has had to endure and has reached out to a fan experiencing similar difficulties

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has written a heart-warming letter to a young fan after being made aware of the racist abuse he has suffered.

The England international has found himself at the centre of unwelcome attention this season after being subjected to more terrace taunts during a trip to Stamford Bridge.

He has continued to speak out against the narrow-minded views of certain sections of modern society, while offering support to those who find themselves in a similar position.

That has now seen the 24-year-old respond to a follower named Ethan Ross after being made aware by the youngster’s grandmother that he has been victimised.

Sterling, who also forwarded on a signed photograph, wrote: “Dear Ethan. I have recently been told from your loving Nanna Sue about the tough time you are having with racial abuse.

“Remember to stand tall and be proud of who you are and don't let them take away your courage. You are strong and very brave, and your Nanna is also very proud of you. Keep being you kid.

“Remember speaking up doesn't always make life easy, but easy never changed anything.

“With kind regards, Raheem Sterling”

After finding himself targeted during a Premier League trip to Chelsea on December 8, Sterling hit out at the coverage given to young black players in the modern game.

He highlighted double standards and called on those responsible to give more consideration to their coverage of certain individuals and topics.

“All I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance,” he said.

Sterling also said he “had to laugh” and expected “no better” when addressing the alleged racist remarks he was subjected to in a post on his personal Instagram account.