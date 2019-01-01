'Sterling coverage was bang out of order!' - Rose backs England team-mate's fight against racism

The Tottenham defender says he agrees with forward after the Manchester City star discussed the portrayal of black players in the media

Danny Rose has backed team-mate Raheem Sterling's fight against the English media's portrayal of black players.

Sterling was critical of the media after he was abused by a fan against in December, saying that the media "fuel racism" with the way they portray black players.

And defender Rose has come out to back Sterling as England get set to start their qualifying campaign against the on Friday and Montenegro on Monday.

"Raheem was only saying what we all say in the dressing room. It's sad really but he's 100 per cent spot on with what he said," Rose told BBC Sport .

"The stick he used to get from the media was bang out of order. When he put the [Instagram] post up about the media we were all over the moon with that because we all agree. Fair play to Raheem."

Sterling's Instagram post noted the difference in portrayals between white footballers and black footballers, showing an example of depictions including two of his team-mates.

One story involved Tosin Adarabioyo spending £2.25m on a property "despite having never started a Premier League match" for the club, while one about Phil Foden buying his mother a home while adding he had "set up a future".

"One of the few positive things about social media now is you have a voice and you can influence people," Rose added.

"Now it's not just boys in the dressing room talking about the media targeting Raheem, the general public have now seen it. We hope it changes but it doesn't affect Raheem in any way, which we are all grateful for."

The issue remains at the forefront this season, with Callum Hudson-Odoi suffering alleged racial abuse during Chelsea's Europa League clash with Dynamo Kiev .

"I was only reading this morning about what Callum had gone through," Rose added. "It will not be solved overnight.

"There will be one or two further cases in the future before we get to a solution. I wouldn't like to say I don't have faith in the authorities to deal with it as that would be worrying but it is sad. I hope Callum has not been affected by it and if ever he needs to talk, I'm here."