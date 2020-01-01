StarTimes gets Ghana Premier League TV rights again

The Chinese firm are set to screen league matches of the West African nation for five more years

Pay TV provider StarTimes has re-acquired broadcasting rights of the Premier League, a month after losing the franchise.

The TV outfit are set to continue their position as official partners for the next five years, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced.

It is their second time of winning the bid, the first coming in 2016.

"StarTimes named as Television Rights Holder of the Ghana Premier League and the ," a GFA statement on its official website read.

"The Ghana Football Association is delighted to announce to its stakeholders that StarTimes Ghana is the new Television Rights Holders of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

"StarTimes emerged winners of the competitive bidding process after the GFA accepted their offer, which was the best among other bids.

"StarTimes will sign a five-year agreement with the GFA worth $5.25m US Dollars to be the exclusive Television Rights owner of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup with immediate effect."

In 2016, the GFA, then under the leadership of Kwesi Nyantakyi, signed a contract worth about $20 million (€18m) with StarTimes to cover all competitions for 10 years.

The deal was, however, abrogated by a new GFA administration last December, with the football's governing body opening a new bidding window for all interested media outfits.

"Meanwhile, the GFA has decided to make highlights of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup available to other television stations in a non-exclusive category," the GFA statement continued.

"As part of the agreement, part of the monetary consideration will be used to produce matches and highlights of the Division One League, the Women's Premier League and Women's FA Cup to give the competitions the needed visibility.

"The GFA, will, in due course, announce names of television stations who have been granted non-exclusive rights for the highlights shows.

"The Ghana Football Association welcomes StarTimes as its partner and is looking forward to having a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship."

The 2019-20 Ghana Premier League, which is about to enter its third matchday, started on December 28 without an official TV partner.

Matches will be available on TV from matchday three.

