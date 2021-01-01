Star striker Adam le Fondre bids adieu to Mumbai City; Re-joins Sydney FC

Le Fondre played a key role in Mumbai's title-winning season...

English forward Adam le Fondre has returned to A-League outfit Sydney FC after spending a successful season on loan with Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City.

Le Fondre has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with Sydney FC after returning from Mumbai.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a fruitful spell with Mumbai City in the ISL last season, helping the Islanders win the League Winners Shield and the ISL title, helping them qualify for the AFC Champions League as well.

“This club and this city had an enormous impact on me and my family during my time here and I’m so pleased to be coming back,” said Le Fondre after signing for Sydney again. “It’s like I’m coming home and to know I have signed for even longer than last time is a fantastic feeling."

“It’s like I’m coming home and to know I have signed for even longer than last time is a fantastic feeling." 💬@A1F1E9 is back 😁#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #Champion5 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) April 23, 2021

Le Fondre had a fantastic spell with Sydney FC before he joined Mumbai, topscoring for the club for two seasons where he helped them win two Championships and the Premiers Plate. He scored a total of 45 goals in 68 appearances for Sydney FC.

In the ISL, Le Fondre scored 11 goals in 23 matches for Sergio Lobera's side and notched an assist as well, forming a deadly strike force with Bartholomew Ogbeche and Hugo Boumous.

He is set to arrive in Sydney soon and will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine before he can join the team.