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St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Millerntor Stadion

St. Pauli and 1. FC Nürnberg kick off at 13:30 on 01.11.2026.

Watch St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

Fans can watch St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg live on WOW.

Talking points of the week: What has happened at St. Pauli and 1. FC Nürnberg?

St. Pauli go into this match with one win, three draws and no defeats from their last five competitive matches. They drew 0-0 with Darmstadt in their most recent league match, having drawn 1-1 with Hannover 96 before that. Their only win in this period came against Karlsruher SC, whom they beat 2-0. Across those five matches, St. Pauli scored five goals and conceded two.

Over their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Nürnberg have one win, two draws and two defeats. Bayer Leverkusen beat them 5-2 in the DFB Cup most recently, following a 1-0 league defeat against Kaiserslautern. They also drew 4-4 with VfL Wolfsburg. Nürnberg scored eight goals and conceded twelve in this period.

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Line-ups

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Form

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: Head-to-head record

St. Pauli vs. 1. FC Nürnberg: The league tables