Uganda head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has responded to calls for his return to Orlando Pirates.



Known as the Ghost, Bucs fans recently took to social media to urge the Serbian tactician to return to the Soweto giants for his third stint with the club.



Micho had two spells with the Buccaneers, but his last stint was more fruitful as he transformed Bucs into perennial PSL title contenders and they reached the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup final.



Bucs have blown hot and cold this season under co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids which has led to some club fans calling for their dismissal.



When contacted by Fast Post, Sredojevic gave a cryptic message by stating that his heart, soul and mind are at Pirates.



“My body is away from Pirates, but my heart, soul and mind are there. Once and always Pirates until bones are rotten,” he said.



However, the accomplished mentor did explain that he is just like any other former Pirates coach who is now a supporter of the club.



“I am [the] only coach that kept being [a] supporter," the January 2018 PSL Coach of the Month added.



Sredojevic was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault and sentenced to three years imprisonment, which are suspended for five years by the New Law Court in Gqeberha last year October.



Micho left Pirates in August 2019 after resigning, having taken charge of 80 games across all competitions, winning 38, drawing 26, while losing 16.



The well-travelled mentor was announced as the new Zamalek coach a few days later, but he was sacked less than four months into his new job.



Micho then moved to Zambia where he served as Chipolopolo coach for 16 months, before being reappointed as Uganda mentor in July 2021 on a three-year deal.