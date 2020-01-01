Spurs told Khedira could be a Ronaldo or Ibrahimovic-type signing as they're urged to make move

The former Tottenham goalkeeper believes a World Cup winner running down his deal at Juventus would be a shrewd addition for Jose Mourinho

should be looking to snap up Sami Khedira when he hits free agency as the World Cup winner could prove to be a Cristiano Ronaldo or Zlatan Ibrahimovic-type signing, says Paul Robinson.

As things stand, a international midfielder is set to sever ties with Juventus in the summer of 2021.

It could be that deal is agreed before that point, with another transfer window set to open in January.

Robinson believes Jose Mourinho should be asking questions of Khedira’s availability, despite the former and star now being 33 years of age.

For the former Spurs goalkeeper, a proven performer at the very highest level still has “a huge amount to offer”.

Tottenham could be the ones to benefit from those qualities, with the likes of Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic – who are now turning out for and at the ages of 35 and 39 respectively – proving that careers can be extended in the modern era.

“Look at the likes of Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic, players can play on a lot longer than they used to,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Ronaldo and Ibrahimovic will be one of the fittest, if not the fittest in their squads.

“Professional footballers look after themselves and go on a lot longer. They are monitored on a daily basis.

“We no longer have players retiring at 30, 32 unless it is a really bad injury.

"Players are fitter and stronger and it is helping them elongate their careers.

“There is no reason why Khedira would not do that, he has a huge amount to offer, but you are not going to sign him on a three-year contract.”

Khedira has hinted that he would be open to linking up with Mourinho at Tottenham, with a Portuguese coach that he has previously worked with at Real held in the highest regard.

“He is always honest, direct, clear in his mind and a great coach,” Khedira Sky Sports Germany.

“Many people talk about him [being] too defensive but he is a winner, he is a champion. That is why he impressed me the most.

“I really enjoyed working with Jose Mourinho but there are many coaches who I would like to work with.

“I would never say no again to Jose Mourinho but it is not the only guy who I would say I would like to work with again.

“There are many coaches, even in the Premier League that I respect a lot.

“[Carlo] Ancelotti is doing a great job at the moment and is a great personality. He is one of the coaches who impressed me also.”