'Spurs and Lazio looked at me but I was most interested in Inter' - Chelsea's Giroud opens up on January offers

The French international striker has revealed how close he came to completing a move away from Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window

striker Olivier Giroud has confirmed that he received offers from and in January, while admitting that he found a potential move to to reunite with Antonio Conte as his most appealing option.

Giroud found regular playing time hard to come by in the first half of the season, as new head coach Frank Lampard opted for Tammy Abraham as the main centre-forward in his Blues line up.

The World Cup winner is due to become a free agent in July, and was available to negotiate with any potential suitors during the last transfer window, but Chelsea were only prepared to sanction his departure if a replacement could be found.

Lampard was ultimately unable to bring in an extra frontman, meaning Giroud's services were retained, despite the fact that a number of clubs were chasing his signature - including Spurs and Lazio.

Goal reported that the 33-year-old had reached an agreement to join Inter, which would have seen him link up with ex-Blues boss Conte once again, two years after the Italian lured him to Stamford Bridge from .

Giroud shook off the disappointment of the failed transfer as Lampard restored the Frenchman to his starting line up, and he has since helped Chelsea solidify their place in the Premier League's top four.

It has been suggested that the veteran forward could now extend his stay at the Bridge beyond the summer, but he has conceded that he was eager to move onto pastures new at the start of the year.

“Everyone knows that the sporting project of Inter was the most interesting for me,” Giroud told Telefoot.

“Lazio and Tottenham also looked for me. At one point, it was a question of where I wanted to go to play. I spoke to Conte on the phone.”

When asked whether he would like to remain in west London beyond the current season, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Giroud responded: "Yes. Yes. Of course.

"There are a few months to go, games to win and maybe another trophy, and after, you know, I think I have two [or] three nice seasons in front of me.

"It’s not the time to talk about contracts and everything but I will make a decision when it comes.”