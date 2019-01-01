Sporting Lisbon loan Ghana defender Lumor to Goztepe in Turkey

The Portuguese club have sent the full-back to Goz Goz for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign

Turkish side Goztepe have acquired the services of Ghana international Lumor Agbenyenu for the rest of the season.

The defender joins the Super Lig outfit from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon on a half-season deal with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

The signing of the left-back seems to put to bed reports about Goz Goz's reported interest in Lumor's compatriot and national team position competitor Baba Rahman, who has returned to parent club Chelsea after terminating a loan stint with Schalke 04.

Lumor has been forced to move away from Sporting due to limited playing opportunities.

After joining the side from Portimonense in January last year, the 22-year-old made only seven league appearances - all substitute outings - as the 2017-18 season drew to a close in May.

This campaign, he has made one outing in the Primeira Liga so far.

Lumor, a full-fledged Ghana international, had a stint with German outfit 1860 Munich in 2016-17.

The Accra-born could make his Goztepe debut when they host Galatasaray in the Super Lig on Saturday.

