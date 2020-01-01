Sporting Huelva striker Kanteh ruled out for two weeks

The Huelva-based outfit will be without the Spanish-born Gambian until the middle of next month following her latest injury

Huelva striker Fatoumata Kanteh has been ruled out of action for two weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Spanish-born Gambian was brought on as a replacement for Angela Clavijo in the second half in Sporting's 5-1 Saturday's loss at Deportivo La Coruna but suffered a shoulder injury late on.

Earlier on Sunday, the team's head coach Antonio Toledo has provided an injury update on Kanteh, allaying fears over the extent of the injury as he revealed it was not as serious as feared.

In the latest update based on scan results, the club confirmed in a statement that the 22-year-old striker will undergo further treatment on her injured shoulder and rehabilitation.

"Fatou Kanteh will be two weeks off with her arm immobilized after suffering a subluxation of her left shoulder against Deportivo," the club announced via their website.

"Next Monday she will undergo an MRI to monitor the healing of the affected ligaments in the joint."

The development means she is expected back in action before their trip to but will miss Sunday's Logrono Primera Iberdrola tie.