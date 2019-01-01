Sporting de Huelva confirm Ghana striker Princella Adubea signing

Having overcome a long-term injury problem, the Ghanaian has been acquired by the Spanish top-flight side

Spanish Liga Iberdrola side de Huelva have confirmed the signing of Ampem Darkoa striker Princella Adubea for an undisclosed fee on an initial one-year deal.

The Huelva-based outfit announced the deal on Tuesday, making the Ghanaian international their second summer addition after winger Sara Navarro joined from Albacete four days ago.

Speaking on Adubea's signing to the club's website, Sporting de Huelva head coach Antonio Toledo said: "She is a young promise of African football and she is just 20-year-old.

"She is a fast forward, with a lot of mobility and good finishing technique against opponents."

On her own part, the former Ghanaian youth international is excited to have finally sealed her first transfer move to Europe, and is eager to excel with Sporting in .

"it's amazing to play in a team with great potential and good records, I've read a lot about Sporting," she said.

"I think that signing for it will give me the opportunity to be part of the history of this great team. I am smart and smart in the field and for me to score goals has always been a pleasure.

"I expect a great season and to score goals to help the team and respect for the game has always been my virtue and I hope to give more of this."



Adubea helped 's U20 women side to qualify for their fifth consecutive Women's World Cup in 2018, scoring 10 goals.

The 20-year-old also won the Ghana Women's Premier League and Women's golden boot three times, scoring 38 goals in the two seasons for Ampem.

Having bounced back from her 11-month injury layoff in April, Adubea will be hoping to dazzle in her debut professional season in Europe under the watch of Toledo.