Special Competition: Medeama 1-0 Kotoko: 10-man Porcupines stunned in Tarkwa

The Porcupine Warriors recorded their first defeat of the novelty competition on Thursday

were defeated by in the second matchday of ’s Normalisation Committee Special Competition played on Thursday in Tarkwa, with the Porcupine Warriors’ former striker Kwame Boateng scoring the lone goal of the meeting.

Coach Akonnor and his charges had a dream start to the Special Competition that kicked off last weekend when they claimed a crucial 1-0 win over in Kumasi.

With almost the same squad paraded in Tarkwa, Kotoko held their own despite an early domination by the home side but were forced to concede after the half hour mark.

Defender Abass Mohammed, who was the hero on Sunday for scoring Kotoko’s goal against Aduana, turned a villain on Thursday when he blocked a goal-bound effort with his hand right in the box to gift the hosts a penalty. He was also sent off, condemning the visitors to play the remainder of the game with a man less.

Kwame Boateng, who had two separate spells at Kotoko (2010-2011, 2016-2017) successfully converted the spot kick to hand his side the lead by the 35th minute.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the Porcupines fought for an equaliser, as Medeama held on to conserve their slim lead all through to full-time.

The win puts Medeama ahead of Kotoko in Zone B standings, but the Mauves and Yellows would claim the top spot if they win their outstanding game against Berekum .

Medeama will play next the Stallions FC on Sunday while Kotoko will face Eleven Wonders in Techiman.