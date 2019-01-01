Special Competition matchday two preview: Kotoko, Hearts looking to build on good start

The two clubs undoubtedly have eyes on claiming three points again after registering wins on the opening day of the novelty league on Sunday

and will be looking to make it two wins in two when the Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Competition enters matchday two on Wednesday.

While the Porcupines will be hoping to keep their joint-lead in Zone A following the opening day win over , the Phobians will be aiming to do same in Zone B.

In Tarkwa, CK Akonnor's outfit have it all to do against , who were not in action on matchday one. The Kumasi-based side will, however, will be without the injured trio of Kwame Bonsu, Wahab Adams and Dany Zabo Teguy.

Elsewhere in Zone A, Aduana, after the opening day setback, will look to bounce back with three points at home to Eleven Wonders, who succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to .

The Miners, meanwhile, face a tricky tie away at Bechem United. The Hunters are one of four sides who were not in action in week one.

The game between Stallions FC, formerly Wa All the, and Berekum has been postponed. Both teams did not play on Sunday either.

In Zone B, Hearts' quest to make it six points in two games will be challenged when they play as guests to Elmina Sharks at the Nduom Sports Stadium. The latter held Allies to a goalless draw away on Sunday.

Article continues below

After the home disappointment, the Eleven Is To One will be hoping to make amends in Sogakope where they face Wafa, who beat Liberty Professionals 3-1 on Sunday.

For the Scientific Soccer Lads, a home tie against offers a prompt opportunity to appease their fans.

In the final match of the zone, Dreams FC and Karela United will lock horns in Dawu. While Still Believe lost 1-0 to Hearts on Sunday, Karela recorded a stunning 2-1 away triumph at Dwarfs.

