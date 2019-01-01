'I'm calm' - Spalletti unsure of Inter future amid Conte links

The manager is facing an uncertain future amid links involving Antonio Conte but he is not concerned

Luciano Spalletti does not know if he will leave , though the Italian is "calm" as Antonio Conte continues to be linked with the side.

Spalletti delivered qualification for the second successive season thanks to Sunday's 2-1 win over , however, his future is far from certain.

According to mounting reports, former and boss Conte is poised to replace Spalletti in Milan next season.

Speaking post-match, Spalletti told reporters: "I wasn't surprised, we had a good game.

"There was so much tension and pressure in getting to this game. This stadium is used to victories and connects everything to memories of the past, but tonight we had to suffer and we put in heart.

"I'm sorry for Empoli, I have ties and friends there. They certainly deserved to stay up, but we also deserved to reach the Champions League.

"When decisions are made, everyone reacts in their own way. Problems come when situations leave you hanging on, not when you face them.

Article continues below

"I don't know if I'll leave Inter. Conte was called into question at Juve after the game against [in the Champions League]."

When reminded Serie A champions Juventus had parted with coach Massimiliano Allegri, despite both parties insisting a change would not be made, Spalletti added: "But [Juve president Andrea] Agnelli said at a press conference the next day that he wouldn't touch anything and then made a change.

"For me, you can learn from that behaviour. But I'm in the perfect role that I want to be in and I'm behaving the way I want to. I'm calm."