How to buy Spain World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Spain, who have been marshalled by Luis de la Fuente for three years, are now targeting further international glory in North America.

As you'd expect, huge numbers would love to see the best side on the planet (according to FIFA) play live, so don't delay if you want to grab seats at La Roja's World Cup 2026 matches.

Can Spain maintain their momentum in the summer? You could be there in person to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Spain's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Spain got off to a flyer at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, romping to a 7-0 victory against Costa Rica.

Dani Olmo opened the scoring after just two minutes and Alvaro Morata sent the Spanish contingent in the Doha deliriously wild with a stunning seventh in the 92th minute. Spain followed that up with a 1-1 draw with Germany, but would qualify for the knockouts on a sour note after losing 2-1 to Japan.

La Roja suffered their own opening game humiliation back in 2014, when defending the World Cup crown, with the Netherlands putting five goals past them.

What awaits them this time around? Check out their group phase matches below:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC TBC

When to buy Spain World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Spain, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Spain World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Spain matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Spain World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for the Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from Spain in the World Cup 2026?

Spanish supporters still fondly reminisce about that astonishing four-year period where they reigned supreme as European champions (2008), added the World Cup to their trophy cabinet (2010), and then defended their European crown (2012).

While Spain has continually proved itself the cream of the crop in their own continent, claiming the European Championship title three times in the past couple of decades, it has struggled to maintain a similar stranglehold on the global scene.

Amazingly, Spain has only recorded three victories at World Cup Finals (and not progressed past the Round of 16 stage) since getting their hands on the Jules Rimet trophy in 2010. They failed to qualify from their group in 2014 and exited in the Round of 16 in both 2018 & 2022. The red brigade will be keen to rectify matters in North America and put on a show in the process. Spain head to the World Cup Finals in fine form, having not tasted defeat since losing 1-0 to Colombia in a friendly in London in March 2024. That’s a remarkable run of 26 games unbeaten.

How to get Spain World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Spain matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: