Spain vs Norway: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Qualifying for the 2020 finals in Group F begins at the Mestalla as the 2008 and 2012 winners start their campaign in Valencia

Luis Enrique's re-invention of continue in their European Championship qualifying campaign as they kick-start their route to the 2020 finals against Norway.

La Roja missed out on qualifying for the Nations League semi-finals and the ex- boss has taken swift action, dropping a host of big-name players for their opening group matches.

Norway, led by the dependable Lars Largerback, are mid-way through their overhaul and are closing in on their first major tournament appearance since 2000.

Already assured of at least a play-off next year, they finished top of their Nations League group and can enter the qualifying phase with a degree of freedom, possessing a young team eager to impress.

Squads & Team News

Position Spain squad Goalkeepers Kepa, De Gea, Lopez Defenders Gaya, Alba, Bernat, Hermoso, Martinez, Ramos, Gomez, Roberto, Navas Midfielders Busquets, Rodri, Ceballos, Parejo, Canales Forwards Asensio, Rodrigo, Morata, Muniain, Mata

Luis Enrique has left out a host of high-profile figures from his squad including Saul Niguez, Isco, Koke and Thiago Alcantara.

Sergio Canales is expected to come into the breach in midfield, while Iker Muniain is a likely starter on the left. Marco Asensio could be overlooked altogether if Rodrigo keeps his place on the right.

Potential Spain starting XI: De Gea; Roberto, Ramos, Martinez, Alba; Busquets, Ceballos, Canales; Rodrigo, Morata, Muniain

Position Norway squad Goalkeepers Jarstein, Gytsbust, Bratveit Defenders Aleesami, Elabdellaoui, Ajer, Hovland, Nordtveit, Rosted, Svensson, Linnes Midfielders Fossum, Daehli, M.Elyounoussi, Henriksen, S.Johansen, Selnaes, Odegaard Forwards T.Elyounoussi, B.Johnsen, Kamara, King, Sorloth

Orjan Nyland, Birger Melling and Sander Berge are all missing for Lars Largerback.

It is therefore expected that Jarstein will begin in goal again, Haitam Aleesami will start at left-back, and the midfield will be comprised of Markus Henriksen, Ole Selnaes, Stefan Johansen.

Bournemouth striker Josh King is jostling for a start, which could lead to Martin Odegaard being left on the bench.

Potential Norway starting XI: Jarstein; Elabdellaoui; Nordveit, Rosted, Aleesami; Henriksen, Selnaes, S.Johansen, T. Elyounoussi, King, Kamara

Match Preview

Some may view Luis Enrique's decision to drop the likes of Saul and Thiago as a knee-jerk reaction to Spain's failure to reach the Nations League last four, but the reality is the group did need a refresh.

It will be the chance for the likes of Canales and Muniain to establish themselves at international level, surrounded by a number of seasoned campaigners including Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets.

Naturally, the three-time winners are still stocked with signficant talent and the coach insists the qualifying campaign will not be used as an opportunity to experiment.

He said: "I am not in a rush. I would like to have already a line-up and the same 23 players every time but I think this is a long process. It's not just a week's work.

"We are starting official matches and we don't have any more friendlies to see players, so we have to start winning and trying to get to the same level at this qualification, but I will keep trying with new players.

"I'm going to stick with the same system, the 4-3-3.

"If we compare this national team with the one who won the World Cup and two Euros, we will lose, for sure.

"But we don't need to compare with our past, we need to compare with our rivals and we are at the same position as we were when we arrived, ninth [in the FIFA world rankings].

"The last title [Euro 2012] we won three championships ago. I can talk about my project and this is the first big qualifying phase.

"Those players have turned years and some are retired. Now we are looking for another winning block.

"Conquering titles is not very easy."

With and Romania for company in Group F, Largerback may well need the safety net of next year's playoffs to end Norway's wait for their next major tournament appearance.

They are four games unbeaten and have a collection of in-form Premier League players at their disposal including Bournemouth striker Josh King, who scored twice against Newcastle last weekend.

That loanee Martin Odegaard may be forced into a watching brief from the start at the Mestalla - the seventh different venue in a row used by the team - says plenty about their strength in depth.