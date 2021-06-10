Spain squad to receive Covid-19 vaccine just days ahead of Euro 2020

Sergio Busquets' positive coronavirus test late last week has set off fears the team might be shorthanded entering the tournament

The Spanish national team will receive first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, as an outbreak within the ranks of Luis Enrique's squad has led players to embrace a treatment some had previously resisted.

Sergio Busquets tested positive for the coronavirus last week, setting off concern at whether some members of the squad would be forced to sit out the Euro 2020 opener vs Sweden on Monday. At the very least, it has forced them to train separately from on another over the past week in a disruption to Luis Enrique's pre-competition planning.

While the vaccine will ultimately protect players from Covid, it won't reach full effectiveness right away, meaning Spain are not yet in the clear as they approach Euro 2020.

What has been said?

The RFEF and Spanish government released a joint statement regarding the vaccine decision.

"The purpose of this vaccination is to make it easier for Spain to play Euro 2020 with full security guarantees," said the statement, "in addition to allowing the national team to compete on equal terms with other participating teams that have already been immunized.

"The vaccination will take place this Friday in the Ciudad del Futbol of Las Rozas by the armed forces and will begin at 10 a.m. The national team will be vaccinated by supplying different vaccines depending on the situation of each member.

"In this way, the national team will end tomorrow with the complete vaccination schedule to preserve the health and safety of the Spanish delegation in an event of this magnitude, with the RFEF's request being addressed in the face of such an exceptional situation, thanks the government of Spain."

Spain's upcoming fixtures

Spain's Euro 2020 group games are scheduled for Monday, Saturday and the following Wednesday. They will face Sweden, Poland and Slovakia.

