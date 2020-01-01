Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Southampton

The Saints will be aiming to get off to a strong start in the new season as they look to build on last term's 11th-place finish

The 2020-21 Premier League season begins for Southampton when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men will then face Tottenham in their first home game of the season, with matches against Burnley, West Brom and Chelsea rounding out their first five fixtures.

Their first south coast derby with Brighton will take place at the Amex Stadium on December 5, with the return fixture at St Mary's on March 13.

    The festive period looks tricky for the Saints with games against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool between December 15 and January 2, as well as a Boxing Day trip to Fulham and a home game against West Ham on December 28.

    In their final five games of the season, Southampton will take on Leicester, Liverpool, Fulham and Leeds, before a trip to West Ham on the last day.

    Check out Southampton's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Southampton Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
    19/09/2020 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
    26/09/2020 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
    03/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v West Bromwich Albion
    17/10/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
    24/10/2020 15:00 Southampton v Everton
    31/10/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
    07/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
    28/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
    05/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
    12/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Sheffield United
    15/12/2020 19:45 Arsenal v Southampton
    19/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
    26/12/2020 15:00 Fulham v Southampton
    28/12/2020 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
    02/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
    12/01/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Southampton
    16/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton
    27/01/2021 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal
    30/01/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
    02/02/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Southampton
    06/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
    13/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
    20/02/2021 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
    27/02/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton
    06/03/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Southampton
    13/03/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
    20/03/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
    03/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
    10/04/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
    17/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
    24/04/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
    01/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City
    08/05/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
    12/05/2021 19:45 Southampton v Fulham
    15/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
    23/05/2021 16:00 West Ham United v Southampton

