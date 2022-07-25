Southampton’s Mara reveals admiration for Drogba, Henry and Ronaldo

The 19-year-old is honoured to join the league where the Ivorian, French and Portuguese greats made their marks

Sekou Mara has revealed he takes inspiration from Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The France youth international of Senegalese background became Southampton’s sixth summer signing after penning a four-year contract with the Saints.

In his first interview with the Premier League side, the 19-year-old expressed his delight in joining the league where the legendary trio dazzled while hoping to make his mark at St. Mary’s Stadium by winning trophies.

​“I loved to watch Drogba, Thierry Henry and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. They all played in this league, so I am happy to join this league too,” Mara told the Southampton website.

“I love English football, I watch a lot of the Premier League. It’s a game with a lot of intensity, it’s fast and I love it.

“I have big ambitions. I am a competitor, so I want to win a lot of trophies, and I think Southampton can help me.

“I think we have a good team with young players, and I think we can do good things this season.”

The former Bordeaux forward is aware of the challenge ahead, and he stated that he needs time to adapt in a bid to make an impact on his new club as soon as possible.

“I’m a young player and I have to work,” he continued.

“I think Southampton is the best club for me to develop myself and progress to be one of the best. I’m impatient to begin with this team and score goals.

“I’m a striker. I’m strong with good heading and I love scoring – it’s the most important thing for a striker.”

Thanks to the move to Southampton, Mara becomes the fifth African in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad. The others are Moussa Djenepo (Mali), Mohammed Salisu (Ghana), Joe Aribo (Nigeria) and Super Eagles prospect Nathan Tella.

Barring any obstacles, Mara could make his bow for the Saints when they square up against Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on Wednesday in a pre-season friendly.

Southampton finished in the 15th position during the 2021-22 campaign, and this season, they would be aiming to step up their performances.

They begin their 2022-23 season against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur on August 6.