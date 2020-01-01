Southampton boss Hasenhuttl rules out Djenepo and Boufal from Everton clash

The Mali and the Morocco internationals will not be involved when the Saints square off against the Toffees at Goodison Park

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has ruled out Moussa Djenepo and Boufal from their Premier League game against on Thursday.

Djenepo returned to the Saint’s squad, making the substitute bench, in their shocking win against on Sunday.

The Mali international was handed a three-match ban after he was shown a red card in his side’s defeat against back in March before the outbreak of the coronavirus which forced the Premier League into a hiatus.

Subsequently, the 22-year-old midfielder missed the Saints victories against Norwich and as well as their defeat to .

Hasenhuttl has confirmed the former Standard Liege star has suffered an injury and will not be available for selection when they face the Toffees at Goodison Park.

“We have another injury with Moussa, which is not a coincidence for a player who has had a longer time off with a suspension,” Hasenhuttl told the club website.

“He’s had less training and games and sometimes this can lead to injuries during an intense programme like this.

“We have a few injuries, but I cannot say how many changes I will have to make. At the moment they’re all a little bit tired, but tomorrow we will look and decide who is and isn’t available to play.”

international Boufal, meanwhile, will also not be part of the game as he is yet to recover from his injury problems.

“Jannik [Vestergaard] will not make it with his quad injury, Sofiane [Boufal] is also still out and Yan Valery has a muscle injury still. Pierre [Højbjerg] is an option and could possibly make the bench.”

Boufal last featured for the Saints against on June 19 and has made 25 appearances across all competitions in this campaign.

The 26-year-old winger will hope to return to action along with Djenepo when Southampton take on on July 13.