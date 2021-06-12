South Korea U24 3-1 Ghana U24: Ten-man Taegeuk Warriors too strong for Black Meteors

Samuel Fabin's side could not find a way past the Olympic-bound outfit in Seogwipo

Ghana U24 have suffered their third straight defeat of their Asian tour following a 3-1 loss to South Korea U24 in an international friendly fixture on Saturday.

Sang-Min Lee, Seung-Woo Lee, and Kyu-Seong Jo were on target for the Taegeuk Warriors, making little of Samuel Obeng Gyabaa's consolation.

The match is the first of two games between the two sides.

It follows back-to-back 6-0 and 4-0 defeats to Japan's U24 team in two earlier friendlies.

The games are part of Ghana's preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup while both Japan and Korea use the matches as tests for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Having drawn blanks in their two previous fixtures, Meteors coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin named a strong attacking line, putting faith in Genk winger Osman Bukari, Schalke 04 man Joselpho Barnes and Colchester United attacker Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku.

In the 18th minute, Sang-Min put the hosts in front, beating Ghana centre-back Frank Assinki to head home a cross from the right.

When Jin-Ya Kim was sent off for a reckless tackle in the 39th minute, it appeared as though Fabin's outfit were going to capitalise on their numerical advantage to mount a fight-back.

The Meteors held their own for the remainder of the first half but saw their defence breached 13 minutes after the break as Seung-Woo reacted quickly to send a rebound into the net after his first effort fell back into play after crashing against the upright.

In the 66th minute, it was Kyu Seong's turn to register his name on the score sheet, coolly taking a ball into the box on his chest with his back to goal and hitting a close range shot on the turn into the net.

Ghana finally found the back of the net 15 minutes prior to full-time, their first goal in three games when substitute Obeng shot past the Korea goalkeeper.

The two sides will meet again on Tuesday for the second game and Ghana's last of their Asian tour.

The Meteors are set to watch the upcoming Olympics behind their TV sets after failing to secure qualification for the championship during the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.