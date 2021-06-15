South Korea U24 2-1 Ghana U24: Another defeat for Black Meteors on Asian Tour 

The West Africans concluded their four-match campaign in disappointment in Seogwipo

Ghana U24 ended their Asian tour with a 2-1 defeat to South Korea U24 in a friendly fixture on Tuesday.

Goals from Woo-Yeong Jeong and Dong-Jun Lee for the hosts on either side of Joselpho Barnes' consolation for the West Africans ensured the win for The Asians in Seogwipo.

The match was a second between the two sides, the Taegeuk Warriors registering a 3-1 victory in the first game on Saturday.

It brings an end to what has been a streak of defeats for Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin's outfit in four matches played against Japan and South Korea.

A preparatory game for Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Games, the fixture served as a test for Korea ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Fabin made one change to the side which started in the first match, bringing on Legon Cities ace Jonah Attuquaye for Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye.

In attack, Colchester United winger Kwame Afriyie Adubofour Poku and Schalke 04 forward Joselpho Barnes maintain their places in attack alongside captain Osman Bukari.

Jeong broke the deadlock for the hosts, firing a rebound into the net after goalkeeper William Essu and the upright combined to deny Cho-Young Wook the first time.

Six minutes after recess, the Black Meteors hit back as captain Bukari worked hard to put it on a plate for Barnes to tap into the net.

In the 66th minute, Lee restored Korea's lead, capitalising on a through-ball to hit a shot into the right bottom corner of the net. It was to be the last goal of the game.

In all, Ghana conceded 15 goals and scored twice in reply in four matches played on the tour.

Article continues below

The Meteors began the campaign with a humiliating 6-0 loss to Japan before falling to a 4-0 defeat in a second game against the same side.

Fabin's fold then moved on to Korea where they initially lost 3-1 to the Taegeuk Warriors before Tuesday's 2-1 reversal.

Ghana are set to host the Africa Games in 2023.