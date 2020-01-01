South Africa's Links to fight until the end for AGF Aarhus in Europa League

The 21-year-old will be playing in Europe for the first time with his Danish club in the upcoming season

national team fringe player Gift Links is eyeing to leave a mark in the and Danish Superliga with improved performances in the 2020/21 season.

Links' club AGF Aarhus qualified for Europe’s second-tier club competition where they will start from the preliminary rounds in the upcoming campaign.

It would be the first time for the South Africa international to play in any European club tournament.

Aarhus begin their Europa League campaign against FC Honka from Finland on August 27.

With the Danish domestic league also set to kickoff on September 14, Links has set himself a target of increasing his scoring rate and assists.

“We really had a good season after a very long time you know, it’s been over 20 years since AGF won a medal and I am super proud to be part of this great group of players you know – we fought until the end and we managed to get something out of it,” Links told Far Post.

“We haven’t made it yet to Europa, remember we have to play qualifiers first and what I know is that we will take it one game at a time – we are going to fight until the end, to be honest.

“The team’s targets come first you know, but personally my target for next season is to see myself scoring and assisting goals as much as I can so I just have to work on my numbers and consistency with my performances.”

Links managed just a goal and an assist for Aarhus in 20 games across all competitions last season in what was his first term in .

Improved performances could catch the attention of South Africa national team coach Molefi Ntseki to consider Links for Bafana Bafana.

The midfielder has only featured for the South Africa B squad in matches.

An impressive season at club level would also increase Link’s chances of being included in the Olympics squad by Under-23 coach David Notoane.

He has been a surprise omission in Notoane’s side.