South African youngster Khanya Leshabela signs pro deal with Leicester City

The Foxes handed the attacking midfielder his first senior contract; a deal that runs through till the summer of 2022

Khanya Leshabela has signed his first professional contract, penning a three-and-a-half year deal with Leicester City.

Having moved to the United Kingdom from South Africa as a youngster, the attacking midfielder joined the Foxes' academy in March 2013 and rose through the ranks.

After starring in the U18s set-up last season, Leshabela featured more regularly for the Club’s Development Squad [U23s] who are currently placed second in the 2018-19 Premier League 2 Division 1 campaign.

In November, he was included in a first-team squad for the first time as Leicester defeated Southampton on penalties in an English League Cup encounter. He, however, saw out the entire duration of the game on the bench.

Speaking to LCFC TV on the significant progress made in his career, the 19-year-old said: “This is great for me and my family.

“I’ve worked hard to get this and I’m just grateful to be given such an opportunity. This is the hard bit right now! I’m just looking to push forward and push into the first team.

“It’s gone really quick. It literally just flies by. It’s been a good journey and I just want to stay in the game for many more years.

“[The Academy staff] have been so supportive and helpful and I’m grateful for all the coaches that I’ve had in the past over my time at the Club.”

Leshabela will hope to emulate the likes of academy graduates Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury by becoming a cog member of Claude Puel's side.

The teenager joins Nigeria duo Wilfried Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Ghana versatile midfielder Daniel Amartey, widemen Rachid Ghezzal [Algeria] and Fousseni Diabate [Mali] as African Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

 

 

