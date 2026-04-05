The decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of the title of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations and award it to Morocco by administrative ruling has sparked widespread controversy across the African continent, with many viewing it as an unprecedented precedent in the tournament’s history.

The decision came after CAF’s Disciplinary Committee reviewed the events of the final match between the two teams, which was halted minutes before the end after Senegal’s players walked off in protest at controversial refereeing decisions.

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In accordance with Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations, CAF deemed the walkout to be a “refusal to continue the match”, resulting in the result being awarded to Morocco and the title officially granted to them.

Amid the controversy, former South African star Mark Fish, who plays for Italian side Lazio and formerly represented the Bafana Bafana, spoke out to express his categorical rejection of CAF’s decision, insisting that Senegal are the true champions of the tournament.

Fisch said in a television interview: “For me, the winner is Senegal and it’s hard to believe this, so whatever happens, I see the Senegalese national team as the champions of Africa.”

Fiche’s comments came at a sensitive time, as CAF is facing increasing pressure regarding transparency and independence in its decision-making.

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