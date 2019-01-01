South Africa v Germany: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Banyana will go all out for a victory against the two-time Women's World Cup champions in the first meeting between the two sides

will wrap up their 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup Group B campaign against on Monday.

Banyana Banyana's hopes of reaching the knockout phase of the global tournament are slim having lost their first two group matches.

A 3-1 defeat to in their first ever match in the World Cup was followed by a 1-0 loss to last week Thursday.

Game South Africa v Germany Date Monday, 17 June 2019 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be beamed live on SS3 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS3

Squad & Team News

As a result, South Africa are placed at the bottom of Group B standings without a single point after two games.

The Africans will only advance to the round of 16 if they defeat Germany and the other results in other groups go in their favour.

Banyana head coach Desire Ellis will look to South Africa's key forward Thembi Kgatlana, who scored the country's historic goal against Spain.

Probable South Africa line-up: Swart, Ramalepe, Holweni, Van Wyk, Matlou, Mbane , Biyana, Makhabane, Jane, Kgatlana, Fulutudilu.

South Africa will take on a Germany side which is in good form, having won their two games in the group so far.

Die Nationalelf are yet to concede in the competition as they have recorded 1-0 victories over and Spain.

They have already secured their place in the knockout phase having accumulated six points - three above second-placed Spain.

Die Nationalelf need only a draw or victory in order to advance to the round of 16 as group winners.

German coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will bank on Sara Däbritz's goal-scoring prowess, with the forward having netted against Spain.

Probable Germany line-up: Schult, Hegering, Schweers, Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hendrich, Gößling, Däbritz, Gwinn, Oberdorf, Huth, Popp.

Match Preview

This will be the first ever meeting between South Africa and their German counterparts.