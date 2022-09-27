Soula scores winner as Tanzania fall to Libya in international outing

Tanzania ended their trip to North Africa with a 2-1 loss against Libya on Tuesday night in a friendly match pla0yed in Benghazi.

WHAT HAPPENED: The East African nation came into the match to play the hosts who had drawn 0-0 with Uganda in their previous game.

The Mediterranean Knights and Taifa Stars met in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where the former won 2-1 at home with the latter managing a 1-0 win at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Tanzania conceded a penalty in the 21st minute and Abdulati Al Abasi stepped up to successfully beat Aishi Manula in goal.

Five minutes to the break, Said Khamis levelled matters to ensure the scores were even and no team had an advantage after the first 45 minutes.

However, five minutes after the break, Mohamed Soula scored the winning goal to give the fans at Martyrs of February Stadium something to smile about.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tanzania were using the friendly matches to test some of their players in preparations for the continental competitions next year. After the demotion of Kim Poulsen - owing to poor results, Honour Janza stepped up and in the team's recent outing, they won 1-0 against a Uganda team preparing for Chan competition.

ALL EYES ON: It is not yet clear whether coach Honour Janza will be given the job on a permanent basis or a new tactician will be appointed. Regardless of the final decision, the TFF has to act and ensure there are no uncertainties in the coaching unit that might negatively impact the team.

THE VERDICT: The game against Libya proves Tanzania have what it takes to compete on the continent, but hey need to have a stable technical bench to help the team qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They are pooled with Uganda, Niger and Algeria in the qualifiers.

WHAT NEXT FOR TANZANIA: The Taifa Stars will embark on their journey to Afcon 2023 when they play Uganda on March 20th in Group F's qualifiers. They are currently placed third on the table after managing a draw and a loss.