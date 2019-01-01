'Soon to be continued' - Lukaku teases Man Utd exit as he poses with agent

The Belgium international striker continues to be linked with a summer switch to Inter and has suggested that an important announcement is on the way

Romelu Lukaku has hinted at an update on his situation at , with the Belgian striker continuing to be heavily linked with a move to .

A summer switch for the 26-year-old has been mooted for some time.

Inter boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to take a proven performer to San Siro, with the Nerazzurri eager to bolster their attacking ranks amid the uncertainty surrounding Mauro Icardi.

United have left Lukaku out of their pre-season programme to date, in was is considered to be another indication that a move will soon be made.

The Red Devils are seemingly eager to avoid seeing their frontman pick up an untimely knock which could scupper transfer talks.

Lukaku has now suggested that an announcement on his future is imminent.

He has met up with his agent Federico Pastorello and stated on social media that events are “soon to be continued”.

