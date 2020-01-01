Songne: Yanga SC complete striker signing from Asante Kotoko

The 27-time league champions are aiming at winning the league in the 2020/21 season

Yanga SC have continued bolstering their squad for next season with the signing of Burkinabe forward Songne Yacouba.

The 27-time league champions confirmed the arrival of the former SC striker via their official social media.

"New signing; Yacouba Songne will land in Jangwani," Timu ya Wananchi said in a short post on their Facebook page.

The West African forward becomes the first foreign player to land in the Mainland League giants' side.

The 28-year-old Songne has also played for Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou before his exploits took him to the Ghanaian side in 2018.

In May 2018, his rich form in the pitch saw him win the Player of the Month Award.

The new striker is set to take the position of Democratic Republic of Congo citizen David Molinga, who was let go by the team despite scoring 11 goals in the concluded season.

Yanga, who are currently without a coach after the exit of Luc Eymael, have reportedly listed former Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems among those who can replace the Belgian.

The Jangwani Street-based giants are currently in the market to hire a coach after they fired the Belgian on the final day of the 2019-20 Mainland Premier League season.

Goal understands Yanga are looking at several options including former coach Hans van der Pluijm but the name of Aussems, who guided Simba to the league title in the 2018-19 campaign before he was shown the exit door after a poor show in the Caf , has also emerged.

"It is true [Aussems] is also being considered for the job since the club is looking for a coach who has been in the country before, and one who will have no difficulties to settle in when he takes up the role," a source from Yanga, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

"We all know what Aussems did at Simba, he is a good coach, who can bond well with the squad we are building around, and I can confirm his name emerged recently during a meeting discussing the issue of the coach but we have not made contact, maybe we will if they zero in on him."