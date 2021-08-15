Son targets 10 years at Tottenham: I don't want to move anywhere else

The 29-year-old attacker says he wants to remain at the Premier League club for the rest of his career

Son Heung-min has admitted that he did not expect to be presented with a contract extension with Tottenham this summer but is pleased to have the opportunity to spend a decade at the club.

Son arrived at Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has gone on to score 71 Premier League goals for the club in nearly 200 appearances, including the opening goal of their 2021-22 campaign against Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has struck up a particularly successful understanding with Harry Kane during his time in England and has grown to be a firm favourite of the supporters.

What was said?

Asked by Sky Sports if he would like to spend a decade at the club, having recently signed a new deal until 2025, he replied: “Yes, if I can stay for another four years and football is never promised, so let's see. That's why I signed because I don't want to move again somewhere else.

“I could be here for 10 years or more than 10 years, you never know what's going to happen in the future, but I try to be focused every day, I try to improve every day and every single season. I think that the mindset is more important than the testimonial after 10 years.”

Son says he feels that the club have shown affection towards him with their latest offer – and he stressed that he felt he owes the club for the faith they have shown in him.

“I didn't expect to sort out the contract so early because I had a couple of years left. They showed how much they love me, I have already played six years here, but they give me so much and I wanted to give something back,” he said.

“I'm so grateful to be here, it's an honour to play for this club. Another four years, I think we can achieve great things.”

