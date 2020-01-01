'Sometimes Benzema looks a bit odd, but he's a poacher' - Madrid striker's threat talked up by Monchengladbach star Ginter

The German centre-back is looking forward to pitting his wits against the Frenchman again in the Champions League

Matthias Ginter says Karim Benzema "looks a bit odd" on the pitch at times, but has talked up the threat the "poacher" will pose .

Madrid are scheduled to take in a trip to Borussia-Park in the Champions League on Tuesday night, where they will be aiming to banish the memory of a shock 3-2 home defeat to on matchday one.

Zinedine Zidane saw his side concede three first-half goals against the Ukrainian outfit at Santiago Bernabeu, and they were ultimately unable to get anything out of the game despite a stirring fight-back in the second period.

The Blancos bounced back from that defeat by beating 3-1 in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, but cannot afford to let their standards drop again against a Monchengladbach side eager to impress on Europe's biggest stage.

The outfit opened their first campaign since 2016-17 with a 2-2 draw against at San Siro, and will be expected to provide Madrid with an equally stern test on home soil.

Benzema will likely be tasked with leading Madrid's attack again despite a goal-shy start to the campaign which has seen him score just once in seven appearances.

The Frenchman is, however, fifth on the list of the Champions League's all-time top scorers, and a man who has played against him in Europe for is wary of the danger he could pose Marcos Rose's side.

Ginter, who left BVB to join Monchengladbach in 2017, thinks Benzema has an unorthodox style, but knows full well that he comes alive in the penalty area having seen him deliver the goods in the final third for Madrid on a consent basis for over a decade.

"I think it's clear that Karim Benzema is a very good player," the international told a pre-match press conference. "He's a top striker who's been at this level for many years.

"Sometimes he looks a bit odd, but when he gets inside the box, he's a poacher. It's difficult to play against him, but I think we'll be able to defend as a team.

"I faced him a few years ago, so I know his style. He's a top attacker."