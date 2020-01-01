Someone has to pay price for Zambia's recent Afcon failures - Sredojevic

Chipolopolo have not been able to replicate the 2012 fete when they went on to clinch the Afcon title against the odds

Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has said those responsible for failing the nation in their previous (Afcon) campaigns should pay the price.

After winning the 2012 Afcon competition, Zambia failed to impress in the subsequent editions and the coach feels those responsible must be held to account.

Sredojevic went on to defend his recent selection where he drafted a few foreign-based players thereby raising intense public debate.

Zambia were due to play Botswana in back-to-back Afcon qualifiers before they were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Someone needs to have the courage and say the bold truth, we could not put all the players we are having outside in the team,” Sredojevic was quoted by Football Association of Zambia's Facebook page.

“Sympathies of the public are going towards those that made 2012 but let us also ask the question, who had failed Zambia in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019?

“Someone needs to pay that price. Some players with the highest degree of respect to them, they have given to Zambian football, and have been part of the most glorious times of winning 2012.

"However, after certain things have happened, it could not be that we continue with the same people.”

The former SC Villa and coach further elaborated on how the impressive 2017 junior team can be used to help achieve the 2022 World Cup dream of qualifying.

“I want to call it lack of ambition and we still want to achieve something,” he added.

“Those are the decisions we need to make and let us not sugar-coat, let us be sincere to ourselves and look at the fact that for the 2012 generation, which won [Afcon] it has been the backbone of that group which was qualifying for the World Cup U20 in 2007.

“The same for us going into the World Cup 2022, the platform is the group which won the Africa Cup U20 in 2017 and reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Micho wants to find the perfect balance between the experience of the 2012 stars and the youthful ambitions of the 2017 U20 Afcon squad.

“There are certain places in the team where you need to have a balance, you cannot put all the young lads into the fire and then say 'I have risked'," the coach explained.

“You need to have a perfect balance between the maturity and seniority of the senior players and young fresh blood of motivated players that they want to do something and achieve for their country.

“That balance is exactly the key and formula to open the doors to the bright future of Chipolopolo.”