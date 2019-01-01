'Some players are here to go shopping' - Tsukitate questions Timor-Leste charges' commitment

Timor-Leste boss Norio Tsukitate has questioned his charges' level of professionalism in their World Cup/Asian Cup play-off tie against Malaysia.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having seen his side fall to a 7-1 defeat to Malaysia in their first leg World Cup/ qualifier first round play-off match on Friday, Timor-Leste boss Norio Tsukitate has admitted that their focus for the return leg is on themselves.

"Our only focus is on our own performance, and not on Malaysia," responded the Japanese trainer to a question by Goal in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

"We want to do our best, that's all."

He was clearly unhappy with his players' commitment in the first leg hammering.

"The young players now have experience playing in international 'A' matches, which should help them in the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games and other competitions.

"Some players understand this but there are those who are more difficult; 'I want to go Malaysia to go shopping and buy new shoes'. This is a bad mentality, although it has improved somewhat," spoke Tsukitate candidly.

1 Hari Lagi



Harimau Malaya perlukan sokongan anda untuk terus mengaum malam esok.



BELI 1 PERCUMA 1!

(Beli 1 tiket & boleh masuk 2 orang)



Beli online di https://t.co/yPVcBAL5ko atau di kaunter tiket stadium bermula 5.00 petang esok di Pintu C & E.#FAM #HarimauMalaya #RayaBola pic.twitter.com/0OG03wOzZh — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) June 9, 2019

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!