'Some get affected' - Erik ten Hag admits Man Utd legends like Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand caused dressing room 'annoyance'

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Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on the intense scrutiny his players faced from the club's legendary former stars. The Dutch tactician revealed that the constant criticism from high-profile pundits occasionally annoyed his squad during his tenure at Old Trafford.

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The pressure at Old Trafford

Ten Hag has lifted the lid on the unique pressures of managing United. The Dutch coach recently discussed the immense media scrutiny his squad regularly faced from the club's vocal former stars. The Red Devils legends such as Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, and Paul Scholes remain dominant figures in the modern media landscape.

They regularly feature as mainstream television pundits and host highly successful independent podcasts. This constant stream of analysis can create a highly demanding environment for the current crop of players. Ten Hag admitted that the persistent outside noise occasionally took a significant toll on the dressing room during his Old Trafford tenure.

Dealing with the outside noise

Despite the intense spotlight, Ten Hag refused to use the media landscape as a definitive excuse for his team's struggles. He maintained that he personally held a strong rapport with the prominent former players.

"I have to say, I had a very good relationship with them all, with Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand," Ten Hag told The Athletic. "I did nice interviews with them both, so it didn't hurt me. Of course, they have podcasts, they have their models."

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However, the former Ajax boss acknowledged the negative impact the constant commentary had on his playing staff. He added: "Sometimes it's difficult for players. Some of them get affected by it, get annoyed by it."

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A similar story across Europe

The tactician was quick to point out that dealing with vocal club icons is a standard challenge at Europe's biggest institutions. He noted that former players at Bayern Munich and Ajax operate in a very similar manner.

"It’s no different than Bayern Munich or Ajax; they do the same," Ten Hag explained. "But they are (part of United’s) history, and they do not always know what’s going on. Football evolves. For United, it’s clear, they had great contributions, they achieved massive results, trophies for the club and for themselves, so I respect them."

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What's next for Ten Hag?

After leaving Old Trafford in October 2024, Ten Hag had a stint managing Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. However, his tenure at the German club lasted only three matches. Now, the 56-year-old serves as the technical director for the Dutch club FC Twente.