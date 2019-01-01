Lukaku an injury doubt for Wolves FA Cup tie as Lingard returns to training

The 25-year-old striker faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock during the week, as Man United gear up for a huge cup tie at Molineux

Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt for 's trip to in the quarterfinals this weekend, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian striker has been in scintillating form for the Red Devils over the last month , scoring six goals in his last four appearances across all competitions.

United have enjoyed a resurgence in 2019 under the stewardship of caretaker boss Solskjaer, winning 14 of his 18 matches in charge.

Their momentum was stalled somewhat last weekend though, as managed to end the Norweigian's unbeaten Premier League record with a 2-0 win at Emirates Stadium.

Lukaku started that match and he was expected to retain his place in United's line up at Molineux on Saturday, but Solskjaer has revealed a foot injury may see him sidelined.

Ole gave an update on Lukaku's fitness in a press conference on Friday: "He's had a sore foot this week so we'll assess him. Phil Jones is back, Martial's fit, Lingard's been training, Herrera's been training. We'll have to assess who's match-fit."

The Red Devils have suffered an injury crisis of late, with a number of senior players picking up injuries which has seen Solskjaer's squad stretched to the limit.

Alexis Sanchez is the superstar currently facing the longest spell on the sidelines, after sustaining knee ligament damage against Paris Saint Germain in February.

The Chilean is not expected to return to action until April, but Solskjaer has offered a positive update on his recovery progress, stating he is expected back at the training ground this weekend.

"He's [Sanchez] coming back on Sunday, he's not been on grass yet," he added. "He's been seeing his people in , but he's a few weeks away yet."

United will be hopeful of continuing the quest for silverware this term with a win against Wolves , but the seventh-place Premier League outfit will represent a stern test for Solskjaer's side.

Securing a semifinal berth in this year's FA Cup would help to restore confidence within the squad after last week's defeat to Arsenal, with a huge run of fixtures on the horizon.

The Red Devils are fighting for a place in the Premier League's top four and they still have realistic ambitions of winning the , with the draw for the last eight of this year's competition set to take place on Friday morning.