Solskjaer looking for ‘right ones’ in transfer market as Man Utd prepare for ‘new start’

The Red Devils boss insists there is no sense of frustration on his part after seeing relatively little movement at Old Trafford so far this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still looking for the “right ones” to bring in at and insists the summer transfer window has not left him frustrated despite a lack of movement.

The Red Devils were expected to be busy before the next deadline passes after stumbling their way to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Big money was expected to be thrown at addressing long-standing issues at Old Trafford, but only two deals have been done so far, for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

There has been talk of further arrivals, with Leicester defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Bruno Fernandes considered to be top targets, but no agreements have been reached.

Solskjaer insists that is not an issue, with the United boss eager to point out that he will not spend for the sake of it and will instead continue to pursue those he believes can make a difference.

He told the club’s official website: “I'm very happy with the two that you mentioned [James and Wan-Bissaka] and we've got to be patient.

“It's a long haul and it's very important we get the right ones in. When you hit a hurdle, we just can't jump on a different path. So, no, I haven't had a frustrating feeling at all.

“I believe in these players and I'm sure that we could do well [this season]. But it's about both short-term and long-term, so of course when we're working on something, that means we've identified something that could improve us.

“If it's to be or not to be let's see, but these [current] players, as you've said, have played well. We've performed well, we've had some good results and the whole pre-season so far has been encouraging.”

Solskjaer is looking to deliver a “new start” at United, with a summer spent in and the Far East intended to have the Red Devils ready to kick on into the 2019-20 campaign.

“I think it's important that we, as I've said before, start well, because you give yourself a chance then if you have a good start. But then again, it feels like a little bit of a new start,” added Solskjaer.

“We want to find a style that we want to play, on the front foot, so it has to start some time and it's easier in pre-season than in the middle of a season.

“Of course, we spoke about this over the last six months as well and now we're laying the foundations both mentally and physically. The tour has been very good as a team-building one as well.”

United are back in International Champions Cup action on Thursday against domestic rivals .