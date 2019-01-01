Solskjaer hopeful Martial and Lingard will be fit for Man United's clash with Liverpool

The Red Devils duo could both be in contention to face their fierce rivals on Sunday, the Norwegian boss has revealed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful he will have Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard available again when host on Sunday.

Both Martial and Lingard were forced off during United's defeat to last week, with Solskjaer initially suggesting the pair could be out for up to three weeks.

But the two key men are potentially back in contention for this weekend's crunch clash at Old Trafford, having recovered well over the last few days.

Martial has enjoyed a strong season for the club, contributing nine goals and two assists in 20 appearances.

The Frenchman signed a new five-year contract at Old Trafford in January and he seems to be playing with a new lease of life under Solskjaer's stewardship.

Lingard has also been a fixture in the starting XI this term, enhancing his ever-growing reputation as one of 's finest young players.

Solskjaer revealed that Martial is closer to full fitness than Lingard, yet he hopes to be able to call on both men against rivals Liverpool this weekend.

"I hope and think Anthony will be ready and I hope Jesse will be ready because it's two different injuries," Solskjaer told United's official website.

"So maybe more hope than think, with Anthony as well, but he's got a chance.

"Anyway, we still hope Jesse could be ready. Let's see. We've still got a couple of days' training left and they need to be part of it."

Article continues below

The Red Devils bounced back from defeat against PSG with a superb display against in the on Monday, progressing to the quarterfinals after goals from Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba secured a 2-0 victory.

Solskjaer has overseen 11 wins from 13 matches in caretaker charge of the first team and a win against Liverpool could see his side cement their spot in the Premier League's top four.

A trip to will follow for United on Wednesday, before another domestic clash against just three days later.