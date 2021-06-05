Solskjaer hints at striker signing while promising summer additions for 'second best' Man Utd

The Red Devils boss admits reinforcements are required at Old Trafford, while every effort will be made to retain the services of key men

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is promising summer signings at Manchester United after seeing his side finish as "second best" in 2020-21, with the Red Devils boss hinting that a new striker may be on his shopping list.

Change is expected at Old Trafford on the back of a campaign that delivered runner-up spots in the Premier League and Europa League for a success-starved outfit.

The Glazer family have vowed to make funds available, following the supporter-led backlash against their ownership which accompanied the Super League debacle, with Solskjaer now planning how to spend that budget.

What has been said?

Solskjaer has told TV2 on his plans for the immediate future: "We are second best, but too far behind to threaten those who won. We have to strengthen ourselves.

"Of course, something will happen in the transfer window. The world has become very different than 15-16 months ago, but we have to make some moves in the transfer window and also with the team.

"It is never possible to sit back. You are constantly looking for reinforcements. Football is dynamic, so unexpected things can happen such as injuries, illness or that someone wants to move.

"You have to take everything possible into consideration and reflection. I will never sit down and think that 'now the team is the way I want it to be', because you always see some other players or other teams doing something you want."

Who could Man Utd target?

Various targets are said to have been lined up by the Red Devils, with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho figuring prominently on the recruitment radar once again.

Additions at the back are also being mooted, amid links to Raphael Varane and Pau Torres, while more firepower could be sought in the final third.

United have tied Edinson Cavani to a new 12-month contract, but talk of interest in the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane refuses to go away.

"It was very important, because we have not seen close to his best yet. He came here in October and had not played football in seven months," Solskjaer added on Cavani and his plans for the striking department.

"It takes time to get in shape, even if he takes care of himself. He got some injuries and little things that bothered him, and it is only recently that we have begun to see some of the best of him. When he gets this experience and a run-up, he will be better than this year, despite the fact that he is getting older.

"I am very happy that it has happened, but that does not mean that we are not looking for someone who can challenge or learn from him."

Any other business?

While looking to bolster his ranks over the coming weeks, Solskjaer is also eager to ensure that no key men are allowed to head for the exits - with speculation continuing to rage around World Cup winner Paul Pogba as he approaches the final year of his contract.

The United boss said: "We want the best players here, and the club knows what I want.

"I do not know how the dialogue goes, but if we are to fight for the best trophies, we must have the best players."

