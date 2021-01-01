Solskjaer gives Pogba, Bailly, Shaw and Lindelof injury updates ahead of Man Utd game against Burnley

Three of the Red Devils players missed the FA Cup clash against Watford due to injury while Bailly went off injured just before half-time

will be boosted by the return of Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani for their trip to on Tuesday night but Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are both doubts.

Bailly went off with a head injury in United’s FA Cup victory over Watford on Saturday, while Lindelof, Shaw and Pogba all missed the clash with injuries.

However, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed they could be available for Tuesday’s trip to Turf Moor after taking part in Monday’s training session.

More teams

“All of them trained today,” Solskjaer said. “Paul and Eric didn’t do all of it but Luke and Victor did all of it. I’ve got a decent amount of players to pick from, let’s see how Paul and Eric are tomorrow.”

Solskjaer will also be boosted by the return of Cavani after the Uruguayan completed his three-match suspension and the United boss is looking forward to the veteran striker being available again as he brings a different dimension to his side’s attack.

“Edinson has trained well when he’s been banned, he’s had a couple of days off, of course you can’t train too much," Solskjaer explained. "But, he’s ready to go and gives us a different option.

"He’s a different type of forward to Mason [Greenwood], Anthony [Martial] and Marcus [Rashford] so I’m glad to have him back. That’s why we brought him in, he’s contributed really well so far and I’m sure he will be really important for us now until the end of the season.”

A positive result against Burnley will send United to the top of the table above ahead of a trip to Anfield at the weekend. United have not found themselves in the position of being chased at the top for a long time but Solskjaer believes his side have the right mentality to succeed.

Article continues below

“We have to be aggressive, we have to go in to every game and be humble and work hard and don’t think for one second that we have cracked it if you are near the top," he said.

"That’s not the type of players we have, we have players who should play on the front foot and be aggressive, work hard, be hard to play against no matter what.

“But, of course, the group mentality is improving all the time. Now it’s a different challenge. We are in this position, it doesn’t really matter where we will end up in the league after that one (Burnley) as long as we focus on this game and this game only.”